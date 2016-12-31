Magu not removed — EFCC

Abuja – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked speculation that its Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, has been removed from office.

“It is not true,” spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said in response to an SMS enquiry in Abuja on Saturday.

The rumour of Magu’s sack hit the social media and some traditional media websites in the early hours of Saturday.

Citing anonymous sources, The Guardian newspaper reported on its website that Magu had been redeployed back to the Nigeria Police Force to pave way for a fresh nominee by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The report said the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had already notified the EFCC Acting Chairman on the development through a letter.

Malami, according to the report, has also directed Magu to hand over to the Director of Operations in the commission.

It would be recalled that Magu’s nomination was recently turned down by the Senate, citing security report compiled by the Department of State Services (DSS).

He has been heading the commission in acting capacity since November 2015 when he was nominated by the president.

The post Magu not removed — EFCC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

