Magu not sacked as EFCC chairman – Presidency

The Presidency on Saturday dismissed report that Mr. Ibrahim Magu has been sacked as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in series of tweets on his Twitter handle, (@GarShehu, said no report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the Federation on the matter.”

He twitted:

“We are reading reports that the @officialEFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has been sacked.”

“No report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter.”

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, also dismissed the report as untrue.

“No truth in the story making the rounds that Magu has been removed as EFCC boss. The AGF is yet to submit his probe report to the President,” he said on his Twitter handle.

The Senate had earlier this month rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Magu as EFCC, chairman, saying security reports made him ineligible for the office.

The post Magu not sacked as EFCC chairman – Presidency appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

