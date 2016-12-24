Magu Saga: Between PMB, Senate And DSS

The Senate’s rejection of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians. In this report, BODE GBADEBO puts the issues surrounding the Magu saga in perspective.

Unknown to many Nigerians, there are people who knew all along that Ibrahim Magu will not scale the Senate’s hurdle to become the substantive chairman of the EFCC even as many were taken aback by the Senate’s stance of December 15, 2016 hinged on a security report authored by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Although the Senate cannot extricate itself from one blame out of many to be shared by executive arm of government and its secret police agency – that is, the Red Chamber foot-dragged on Magu’s confirmation by not attending to the President’s request since July this year without any known reason to the public even as it speedily considered other nominees who were sent much later to it.

Another area of foot-dragging by the Senate for only God-knows-why was the security report submitted to it by the DSS by not owing up that it was in possession of such dossier until the last-minute even when Magu was not given the opportunity to respond to the allegations therein.

Consequently, the Red Chamber’s action or inaction wittingly or unwittingly has made it conveniently perfect for conspiracy theorists to accuse the lawmakers of being part of an alleged grand plan to stop Magu from heading the anti-graft agency.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that Magu was appointed as EFCC head in acting capacity on November 9, 2015 by President Buhari, who in July, 2016 also wrote a letter to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Magu and four other nominees.

Senate President Bukola Saraki read the letter at plenary of Thursday, July 14, 2016.

The letter was signed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in his capacity then as acting president when President Buhari travelled to the United Kingdom for a 10-day medical leave.

Before his appointment as the acting EFCC chair, Magu was the head of Economic Governance Unit of the commission.

The DSS Connection:

It is interesting to note that some months ago, Nigerians were regaled with tales of inter-agency rivalry and personal vendetta by a particular online news portal between the DSS and the EFCC on one hand and the former’s director-general, Lawal Daura and the latter’s acting chairman on the other hand.

The web of of dirty fight, according to the reports, were allegedly backed or coordinated by President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari and Alhaji Mamman Daura.

Now, credence has been lend to the above conspiracy theory when Daura’s DSS turned up its controversial report on Magu, urging the Senate not to confirm him as EFCC chairman because he lacks integrity to hold such office.

The said dossier dated October 3, 2016 was reportedly signed by one Folashade Bello on behalf of the DSS director-general and addressed to the Clerk to the Senate.

The report said Magu failed the agency’s integrity test and would eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption war of the present administration if confirmed for the position.

Among the accusations, which are now in the public domain, are that Magu is currently occupying a residence rented for N40 million at N20 million per annum and the accommodation was not paid for from the EFCC’s finances but by one retired Air Commodore Umar Mohammed, described as a questionable businessman and Magu’s friend, who has subsequently been arrested by the DSS.

“For the furnishing of the residence, Mohammed enlisted the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to award a contract to Africa Energy, a company owned by him to lavishly furnish the residence at the cost of N43 million,”“ the report stated.

DSS further said investigations have revealed that Magu regularly embarks on official and private journeys using a private jet said to be owned by the same Mohammed.

“In one of such trips, Magu flew to Maiduguri alongside Mohammed and the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo who was being investigated by the Commission (EFCC) over complicity in funds allegedly stolen by the immediate past Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke,” the DSS said.

The memo also said Magu has maintained a high profile lifestyle. This, the service said, was exemplified by his preference for first-class air travels.

“On 24th June, 2016, he flew Emirate Airlines 1st class to Saudi Arabia to perform lesser hajj at the cost of N2.9 million. This is in spite of Mr. President’s directive to all public servants to fly economy class.

“Investigation also revealed that Magu parades a twin personality. At one level, he is the Czar who has no friends, no favourites and is ready to fight corruption to a standstill. However, with a key friend in the person of Mohammed, he had betrayed the confidence reposed on him by the present administration,” the report added.

The report also reads, among others: “Whereas Magu portrays himself as very secretive, he has fostered a mutually beneficial relationship with Mohammed who by his confession, approaches clients for possible exploitation, favours and associated returns. This was facilitated with official secrets divulged by Magu and from which dealings he is believed to have been drawing considerable benefits.”

“Notwithstanding, sequel to the appointment of Ibrahim Lamorde as EFCC chairman in 2011, he made the return of Magu to the EFCC a top priority. Both men had worked together at the commission when Lamorde served as head of operations of the agency.

“Magu remained a top official of the commission until he was appointed to succeed Lamorde,” it said.

It noted that the circumstances surrounding Magu’s return to the EFCC at the instance of his predecessor, Ibrahim Lamorde and their close working relationship ever since, was a clear indication of his culpability in the allegations of corrupt tendencies of the Lamorde led EFCC.

“To cover his tracks, Magu uses only Police cronies to execute operations. This, coupled with discoveries that such Police cronies have acquired a lot of landed property, lends credence to the questions about his integrity,“ DSS added.

The secret service agency however cleared the other four nominees in the EFCC Board namely, Ndasule Moses, Lawan Mohammed, Najib Imam and Adeleke Rafiu, which the Senate has also referred to its Committee on Anti-Corruption for screening.

The Questions Begging for Answers:

An EFCC insider, Chido Onumah, who was part of Magu’s entourage to the National Assembly for his confirmation hearing that never was, raised pertinent questions for the Presidency and DSS to answer in his widely circulated article.

“Why would a nominee of Mr. President before the Senate be undermined by a report by the DSS? Can the President send the name of a nominee to the Senate without DSS clearance?,” he queried.

“There is serious doubt about APC and Buhari’s change mantra but nowhere is this apprehension more critical than on the issue of the war against corruption. This will be a true test for President Buhari’s anti-corruption credentials,” Onumah added.

Besides, it is also interesting to note that DSS report on Magu was sent to the Senate almost three months after his nomination even when almost his alleged offences took place long time before the nomination and even his appointment as the EFCC helmsman.

Presidency’s Reaction:

The Presidency has said it was yet to be formally informed of the decision by the Senate to reject Magu’s nomination for the position.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, who disclosed this last Friday, added that the Buhari could not take any action until he was formally informed by the Senate.

“As we speak, the Senate is yet to officially inform the president of its decision on the matter. The President cannot do anything for now as he is yet to get the details of what transpired during the Senate’s sitting on Thursday. In that wise, we have to wait until the president is officially informed of the decision by the Senate,” he said.

But another poser for the Presidency and DSS is whether the former can be sidelined by the latter while forwarding the “damning report” to the Senate concerning an appointee of the President.

Meanwhile, all the needed answers may not be available to the public as the whole issue or what can it easily be described as Magu Saga has been politicised with a lot of sentiments and prejudices that have greeted the development, which at the end of the day may deny Nigerians the their right to know the truth.

However it goes, the buck stops on President Buhari’s table and it is just a matter of time for Magu to know his fate as new names are now being tipped to replace him.

