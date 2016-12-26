Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Magu’s nomination was never rejected – Senator Umaru

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

Magu 6

Chairman of the senate committee on the Judiciary, Senator David Umaru, has disclosed that the issue of Alhaji Ibrahim Magu’s confirmation as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has not been discussed at plenary. Umaru made the claim in Minna on Monday, noting that “the issue of Magu was never […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Magu’s nomination was never rejected – Senator Umaru

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.