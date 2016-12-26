Magu’s nomination was never rejected – Senator Umaru
Chairman of the senate committee on the Judiciary, Senator David Umaru, has disclosed that the issue of Alhaji Ibrahim Magu’s confirmation as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has not been discussed at plenary. Umaru made the claim in Minna on Monday, noting that “the issue of Magu was never […]
