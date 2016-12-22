Mahama’s last-gasp decisions, appointments pure ‘wickedness’ – Minority – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Mahama's last-gasp decisions, appointments pure 'wickedness' – Minority
GhanaWeb
The minority members in Parliament have condemned the last-gasp appointments into key state institutions by the outgoing John Mahama-led government, describing it as “wickedness”. Their leader, Osei Kye-Mensah-Bonsu, argued despite the net freeze on …
It doesn't lie in Speaker's mouth to determine what Parliament will do- Minority Leader
Like our Facebook page
Last Minute Contracts We will boycott approval of loans – Minority
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG