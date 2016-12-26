Pages Navigation Menu

Maharaj proffers solutions to economic recession

Posted on Dec 26, 2016

TheNews Agency of  Nigeria, NAN reports that  Satguru Maharaji ji, the founder of One Love Family sect, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a Price Control Board in order to ameliorate the impact of the current economic recession on ordinary Nigerians. He also told newsmen in Ibadan on Sunday that a price control mechanism would strengthen the Naira. According to NAN,  the sect leader spoke at a news conference which was part of activities to mark his 69th birthday.

