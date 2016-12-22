Aubameyang among finalists for African Footballer of the Year – Daily Mail
|
Channel NewsAsia
|
Aubameyang among finalists for African Footballer of the Year
Daily Mail
CAPE TOWN, Dec 22 (Reuters) – African Footballer of the Year Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in the running to win the award for a second successive season after being named on Thursday among the three finalists for the 2016 title. The Gabon and …
