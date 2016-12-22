Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aubameyang among finalists for African Footballer of the Year – Daily Mail

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Channel NewsAsia

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Aubameyang among finalists for African Footballer of the Year
Daily Mail
CAPE TOWN, Dec 22 (Reuters) – African Footballer of the Year Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in the running to win the award for a second successive season after being named on Thursday among the three finalists for the 2016 title. The Gabon and …
Aubameyang, Mahrez and Mane make Caf's final award shortlistBBC Sport
Liverpool's derby hero Sadio Mane shortlisted for African footballer of the year awardMirror.co.uk
Aubameyang, Mahrez, Mane for 2016 CAF player awardTheCable
Complete Sports Nigeria –Metro –AS English –Goal.com
all 21 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.