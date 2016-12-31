Majek Fashek Says Former Friends Charles Novia And Azuka Jebose Defrauded Him

Nigerian reggae music legend, Majek Fashek, during an interview with ThisDay has accused former friends and partners, Charles Novia and Azuka Jebose of conniving to cheat him and profit off his work.

Majek Fashek was one of Nigeria’s biggest musical exports in the 90’s but he’s also been one of the country’s most troubled artistes with repeated drug and mental issues threatening both his career and his life.

In the interview, Majek said, “I want Nigerians to please help me stop Charles Novia and Azuka Jebose from defrauding me. A lot has been happening, which I am giving a little tip. I have never had a contract with Charles Novia.”

“He put me in trouble with my American boss. Even the ‘Little Patience’ Album – I did not receive a penny from it. The song was recorded by Coral Music, Los Angeles. And I am still having problems with them because I tried to help him use the song to boost him for the Nigerian audience to help his November Records.”

“Because of his scam that November Records is down, I have never had a managing or recording contract with him. He should present our contract to Nigerians, he owes Coral Music. That’s why I had big problem with Coral Music. Azuka is full of scandal. I have never had contract with them and they have no right to negotiate my business; they have been using me for too long.”

It didn’t end there as he also asked to know who singer Timi Dakolo paid before making use of his hit song ‘Send Down The Rain’, going on to state his lawyers will contact Azuka Jebose soon.

“I also need Timi Dakolo to present the management he paid to and how much by going to use my song and earning money from iTunes and making money from Send down the rain.”

“Azuka, a cab driver in America, whom I gave support – they are friends. I am not joking because my solicitor will contact him soon and we will make it public.”

