Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Major blue chips record price drop on NSE

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Business | 0 comments

Major blue chips on Wednesday on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded price losses due to sell pressure, as preparations for the Yuletide heighten. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Seplat led the losers’ table with a loss of N19.50 to close at N370.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.