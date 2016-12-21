Major blue chips record price drop on NSE

Major blue chips on Wednesday on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded price losses due to sell pressure, as preparations for the Yuletide heighten. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Seplat led the losers’ table with a loss of N19.50 to close at N370.

