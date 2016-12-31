Major events in 2016

As the year 2016 finally comes to an end today, Saturday Vanguard brings you major events that occurred in the country.

January:

President Buhari’s New Year speech

Nigeria’s political year in 2016 started with a Presidential address on January 1, when President Muhammadu Buhari, in the spirit of his campaign promises, assured Nigerians of the commitment of his government to alleviate the problems confronting the nation on various fronts.

February:

2016 budget delay and padding scandal

The two arms of the National Assembly, the Senate and the House of Representatives said that the 2016 budget was full of errors, saying the document could no longer be passed on February 25 as earlier planned. This sparked off the budget crisis between the Legislature and Executive. Allegations of budget padding continued till September and eventually led to the suspension of the erstwhile chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation Hon. Jibrin Abdulmumin.

March:

Ese Oruru and James Ocholi

One of the major stories in the polity was that of a teenage girl named Ese Oruru who was allegedly kidnapped from Bayelsa state and taken to Kano by Yunusa Dahiru (a.k.a. Yunusa Yellow) who was said to have converted her to Islam, forced her into marriage and got her pregnant.

The case became a major debate among Nigerians. Ese was later discovered to be pregnant for Yunusa, she has since delivered a baby girl and reunited with her parents in Bayelsa.

Death of minister of state for Labour and Productiv­ ity: James Ocholi

Nigeria lost her minister of State for Labour and Pro­ ductivity, Barr James Ocholi, his wife and son to the cold hands of death on March 16 in a motor accident along Kaduna-Abuja Express­ way when their car somersaulted sev­ eral times into the bush. The incident occurred about 57 kilometres while they were returning from Kaduna to Abuja.

April:

2016 budget passed

In the month of April, the two chambers of Nigeria’s National Assembly, the Senate and the House of Representatives after a long break passed the 2016 budget following the adoption of the conference report of their respective appropriations committees. It was finally sent to the President for assent.

May:

Fuel crisis and increase in PMS Pump price

The fuel crisis that started a few months earlier reached a crescendo across the country with long queues of motorists at filling stations. Federal government announced increase in fuel price from N98 to N145. After several meetings and heated debates between the federal government and union leaders of the NLC, TUC, NUPENG and PENGASSAN, the federal government capped fuel price at N145 per litre in mid-May despite threats from the union leaders to resist the hike.

The release of first Chibok girl: Amina, one of the Chibok girls was found in a building at Bale village breastfeeding her daughter after a fierce fight between some Boko Haram insurgents and the youth vigilantes, known as Civilian JTF. Amina, who underwent medical treatment, was later handed over to the Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima by the Nigerian Army. She was re-united with her parents, after they were received by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

June:

Reces­ sion, Stephen Keshi and Shuaibu Amodu

In June 2016, the country was plunged into economic recession after crude oil price crashed and militants resumed bombing of oil pipelines thereby reducing Nigeria’s production capacity.

Stephen Keshi and Shuaibu Amodu

The football world was thrown into mourning on June 7 when the only Nigeri­ an to win the African Cup of Nations trophy as a player and as head coach, Stephen Keshi, died in Benin, Edo State. Former Su­ per Eagles’ handler, Shuaibu Amodu also died in Edo three days after the death of Keshi. It was reported that Amodu had earlier gone to sign Kes­ hi’s condolence register.

September:

Hon. Jibrin’s suspension and Edo election

In September, the House of Representatives concluded the probe on the budget padding scandal which led to the suspension of Hon. Jibrin Abdulmumin for one year (after whistle-blowing on budget padding in which he fingered the House’s Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

Again, Edo governorship election was also conducted after it was shifted from the earlier date.

The poll saw the emergence of APC’s Godwin Obaseki as governor of the state.

October:

FG secures release of 21 Chibok girls

After several months of negotiation, the Federal Government in October, 2016 secured the release 21 of the school girls kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists at the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State based on negotiation.

FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, Ekweremadu

The federal government in October withdrew the charges of criminal conspiracy relating to the alleged forgery of the Senate Standing Orders, 2015, filed against Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, at the Abuja High Court.

Another Chibok girl, Mary­ am Ali Maiyanga with her 10-month-old baby was dis­ covered by the Army in Pul­ ka, Borno State.

Facebook owner, Mark Zuckerberg visits Nigeria

Founder Of Facebook and one of the world’s billionaires came to Nigeria on August 30 to meet with start-ups in the country.

The arrest of judges by DSS

In what appeared to be a countrywide onslaught on Judges suspected to be corrupt, DSS operatives raided homes of Judges on the night of October 7 and arrested 7 judges including a Supreme Court judge, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta and Jus­ tice Adeniyi of Federal High Court, Abuja, among others.

Aisha Buhari’s BBC inter­ view and Buhari’s Kitchen Cabinet

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari in an interview with Naziru Mikailu of BBC Hausa Service sometime in October expressed her frus­ tration on the performance of some ministers, saying that she would not support the re-election of President Buhari if changes were not made.

Mr Buhari, who was on a visit to Germany, responded by saying his wife belonged to his kitchen and “the other room, a comment that generated loud controversy.

November:

Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, the candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC) wins the governorship election in Ondo State

December:

Nigeria’s Super Falcons win 8th African title

The Nigerian Super Falcons emerged champions of Africa again after beating Cameroon 1-0 in the finals of the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations on Saturday, December 3. Omagbemi, Coach of the Nigeria team, became the second individual to win the AWCON as a player and a coach.

Uyo church collapse

Also, no fewer than 19 people died while several others were seriously injured when a Church building collapsed at The Reigners Bible Church, located along Uyo Village Road, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. The pastor of the church was being consecrated as a Bishop, when the tragedy occurred.

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, who was the special guest of honour at the event, escaped unhurt.

President Buhari also presented the 2017 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly Dec 14.

The post Major events in 2016 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

