Make a #AMHushWish in the Spirit of Christmas!

It’s that wonderful time of the year again, and in the spirit of the joyful season, the cast of Hush have a special message for their fans. In this video, Tes played by talented Nollywood actor Mawuli Gavor explains the #AMHushWish campaign for you to get involved.

The #AMHushWish campaign is an opportunity for fans to interact with their favourite characters on social media and JUST MAYBE, play a part in script writing on Africa Magic’s modern day telenovella, Hush.

Hush revolves around Bem, one of Africa’s biggest designers based in Lagos State, Nigeria. The show explores the precarious and delicate weaving between seemingly disparate worlds which co-exist in Lagos by following the lives of Bem’s family and the people who work for him.

Get involved with the #AMHushWish campaign and this holiday season – your wish may just come true!

