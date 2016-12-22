Make Your Christmas Wish Come Through With Fidelity Bank

This season, Christmas wishes are coming true. Fidelity wants you to keep believing in the magic of Christmas.

We are giving our MasterCard holders a spectacular Christmas by rewarding you with some of your favourite things. We know you have so many needs, how about you make a list and see which one gets ticked off this season?

Let your Fidelity MasterCard be your buddy for every purchase, in-store or Online locally/internationally and be amazed at how pleasantly surprised you would be. Knowing you just got rewarded with a gift as awesome as you wished for.

DSTv Explorer | Shopping vouchers | Samsung tablets

Spa voucher for 2 | Beats by Dre headphones | Boom box | Fitbit watches | Water bottles

Airtime | Power banks

Terms & Conditions

Register on https://www.fidelitybank.ng/my-christmas-wish/register/

Own a Fidelity MasterCard

Follow @FidelityBankPlc on Instagram

Should have performed at least 5 POS and web transaction in December

Upload a video (not more than 60 seconds) saying what you wish for Christmas or a picture of yourself holding a placard with your Christmas wish written on it

Use the hashtag #MyChristmasWish for all photo and video posts on Instagram

Entries must have a Christmas element in it e.g. Christmas hat, tree, lights etc.

Very funny and engaging video/photo submission

Have one of the top 10 highest video likes & shares

