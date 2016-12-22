MAKERERE: Prof Ddumba is still Vice Chancellor

Makerere University has issued a statement, quashing what they say is false information that Vice Chancellor Prof. John Ddumba-Ssentamu has resigned.

Makerere was closed last month following a lecturers strike over unpaid incentives. Efforts to re-open the university gained momentum this week when the lecturers called off their strike.

The lecturers said that the decision to suspend the strike was to ease the work of a Visitation Committee appointed by President Yoweri Museveni to look at the state of affairs at Makerere.

Prof Ddumba-Ssentamu has headed Makerere since 2012.

Below the Makerere statement:

THE VICE CHANCELLOR HAS NOT RESIGNED

Dear Staff, Students, Alumni and all stakeholders

We have received an alert that there are malicious individuals spreading false information that the Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, Prof. John Ddumba-Ssentamu has resigned.

We wish to clarify as follows:

i) The Vice Chancellor, Prof. John Ddumba-Ssentamu HAS NOT resigned.

ii) The Vice Chancellor, Prof. John Ddumba-Ssentamu is in office executing his duties as per section 31. (1) of the Universities and other Tertiary Institutions Act. “There shall be a Vice-Chancellor for each Public University who shall ⎯ (a) be responsible for the academic, administrative and financial affairs of the University.”

MAK Public Relations Office

