Malabu $1.1 billion scandal: Like Nigeria, Italy ready to prosecute citizens, firms involved in scandal

€50 million cash was delivered to the Abuja home of Roberto Casula, an Eni official, Italian investigators found.

The post Malabu $1.1 billion scandal: Like Nigeria, Italy ready to prosecute citizens, firms involved in scandal appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

