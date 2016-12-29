Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Malabu $1.1 billion Scandal: You must prosecute Shell, Eni too, indicted Etete tells Nigerian govt

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Former Minister Dan Etete, the man behind Malabu

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Mr. Etete has already been charged for his role in the shady deal.

The post Malabu $1.1 billion Scandal: You must prosecute Shell, Eni too, indicted Etete tells Nigerian govt appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.