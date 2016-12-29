Malabu $1.1 billion Scandal: You must prosecute Shell, Eni too, indicted Etete tells Nigerian govt
Mr. Etete has already been charged for his role in the shady deal.
The post Malabu $1.1 billion Scandal: You must prosecute Shell, Eni too, indicted Etete tells Nigerian govt appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG