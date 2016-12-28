Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Malabu Oil deal: Etete probes FG’s decision not to prosecute IOCs – Naija247news

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Malabu Oil deal: Etete probes FG's decision not to prosecute IOCs
Naija247news
A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Dauza Loya Etete (better known as Dan Etete), has queried the decision of the federal government not to prosecute the three oil multinationals – Anglo/Dutch Royal firm Shell, France's Total and Italy's
Malabu $1.1 billion Scandal: Ex-Nigerian oil minister, 12 others set for trial in ItalyPremium Times
Malabu oil scandal: Ex-oil minister Etete to be tried in ItalyNAIJ.COM

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.