Malabu Oil deal: I Acted Within The Law. – Adoke

Former. Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke on Wednesday said he acted within the law in the $1.1 billion Malabu oil deal.

The Economic andd Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed charges against Adoke and others, accusing them of fraud in the Malabu deal.

Iin his reacctiion to the 9-count charge , Adoke, a. Senior Advocate‎ said the charge filed against him was intended to bring his name to disrepute.

Adoke saiid, “The charge of aiding the commission of money laundering offences preferred against me has finally confirmed

the orchestrated plans to bring me to public disrepute in order to satisfy the whims and caprices of some powerful interests on revenge

mission.

“I wish to reiterate that I acted within the actual and ostensible

authority of the Office I occupied to broker a settlement between

Malabu Oil & Gas Limited and Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep Limited in order

to ward off the over US$2 Billion Dollars liability in damages for

breach of contract which the country would have been exposed to in the

likely event of the success of Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep Limited’s

claim before the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment

Disputes (ICSID).

“The Terms of Settlement ensured that the interests of the Federal

Government of Nigeria, Malabu Oil & Gas Limited and Shell Nigeria

Ultra Deep Limited were duly acknowledged and provided for in the

Settlement Agreement.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria was entitled

to the Signature bonus which was duly paid; Malabu Oil & Gas Limited

surrendered its title to OPL 245 for a consideration and Shell Nigeria ‎Ultra Deep Limited was re-allocated OPL 245 which its had previously

substantially de-risked in consideration for withdrawing their over US$ 2 Billion Dollars claim for breach of contract against the Federal

Government of Nigeria.

“Since the Parties aforementioned, faithfully discharged their

respective obligations under the Settlement Agreement, one cannot comprehend how the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation

which brokered the Settlement was expected to renege from the

agreement by denying Malabu Oil & Gas Limited the benefits associated

with the relinquishing of their title to OPL 245 already warehoused in

a joint FGN/Shell Escrow account, or to prevent the subsequent

re-allocation of the relinquished OPL 245 to Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep

Limited when the company had already furnished consideration for it

to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“I am of the respectful view that it should be clear to any person dispassionately reviewing the transaction to confirm that I had no

personal interest in the transaction; I did not take any benefit from

it, I had requisite approvals from the President and Commander in

Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to broker the settlement and

execute the OPL 245 Settlement Agreement. I am therefore unable to

rationalize the charge of aiding the commission of money laundering

offences preferred against me by the EFCC. But be that as it may, I hope to at the appropriate time make myself available to defend the

charge for what whatever its worth”.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

