Malabu oil deal: UK group alleges $523m went to ex-President's fronts
The Nation Newspaper
Malabu oil deal: UK group alleges $523m went to ex-President's fronts
A United Kingdom anti-corruption group, Global Witness, has alleged that about $523million of the $1.1billion paid by Shell and Eni for Malabu Oil Block (OPL 245) went to some fronts of a former President. It said the deal deprived the country of a sum …
