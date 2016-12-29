Pages Navigation Menu

Malabu oil deal: UK group alleges $523m went to ex-President’s fronts – The Nation Newspaper

Dec 29, 2016


Malabu oil deal: UK group alleges $523m went to ex-President's fronts
A United Kingdom anti-corruption group, Global Witness, has alleged that about $523million of the $1.1billion paid by Shell and Eni for Malabu Oil Block (OPL 245) went to some fronts of a former President. It said the deal deprived the country of a sum …

