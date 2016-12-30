Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mali returns migrants deported by France – MaltaToday

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


MaltaToday

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Mali returns migrants deported by France
MaltaToday
Mali has returned two people who were deported from France, casting doubt on whether they were even Malian citizens. In a statement, the Malian government said that the two migrants were flown to the capital of Bamako using European travel permits or …
Mali sends 2 people without passports back to FranceThe Courier-Express
Mali sends back migrants deported by FranceBBC News
Mali Travel WarningKansas City infoZine
BBC Sport –NAIJ.COM –GhanaWeb –King Fut
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.