Man, 20, Docked Over Alleged Rape Of Teenager

A 20-year-old apprentice, Wasiu Bashiru, was on Friday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.

The accused, who resides at Ifelodun Close, Ajuwin Road, Ikola, Abule-Egba area, a suburb of Lagos is being tried for rape.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Inuoha, told the court that the offence was committed on Dec. 2 at the residence of the accused.

According to the prosecutor, the accused lured a 14-year-old girl to his room and shut the door.

“The accused covered the victim’s mouth so that her screaming would not be heard and raped her,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge preferred against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O Osunsanmi, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case to Jan. 18, for mention. (NAN)

