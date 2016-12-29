Man, 21, arraigned for possession of dummy pistol
The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that a 21-year-old man, Omotayo Adesola, was on Thursday arraigned in an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged possession of a dummy pistol and other weapons. He is facing a count charge of possession of illegal substances suspected to be for house breaking. The Prosecutor, Sgt.
