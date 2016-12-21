Man, 41, docked for allegedly raping neighbour

A 41-year-old man, Oladapo Ajiniran, was on Wednesday docked at an Ikeja Chief magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly raping his neighbour.

The accused, an engineer, residing at Ayoola Osobajo Street in Lekki, Lagos, is facing a count charge of rape.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Onuoha, told court that the offence was committed on Nov. 30 at the residence of the accused.

“The accused went to the victim’s room, while she was dressing up.

“He shut the door, covered the mouth of the 20-year-old woman and raped her,’’ the prosecutor said.

The offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi, granted the accused bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case till Jan. 18 for mention.

The post Man, 41, docked for allegedly raping neighbour appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

