Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man, 43, docked over alleged battery – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Man, 43, docked over alleged battery
Vanguard
A trader, Ifeanyi Anuma, was on Friday arraigned in Lagos for allegedly biting his wife on her cheek and shoulder. Anuma, 43, who resides at 13, Ope Ifa Crescent, Anthony Village, Ikeja, is facing one-count charge of assault at an Ikeja Chief
20-year-old man docked over alleged rape of teenagerDaily Trust

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.