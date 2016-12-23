Man, 43, docked over alleged battery – Vanguard
A trader, Ifeanyi Anuma, was on Friday arraigned in Lagos for allegedly biting his wife on her cheek and shoulder. Anuma, 43, who resides at 13, Ope Ifa Crescent, Anthony Village, Ikeja, is facing one-count charge of assault at an Ikeja Chief …
