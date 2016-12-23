Man, 43, docked over alleged battery

A trader, Ifeanyi Anuma, was on Friday arraigned in Lagos for allegedly biting his wife on her cheek and shoulder.

Anuma, 43, who resides at 13, Ope Ifa Crescent, Anthony Village, Ikeja, is facing one-count charge of assault at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Inuoha, told the court that the offence was committed on Nov. 24 at the residence of the accused.

“A fight ensued between the accused and his wife, Mrs Chinyere Anuma, over money issue.

“The accused stooped so low by biting the wife with his teeth on her cheek and shoulder and caused her grievous harm,’’ he said.

The offence contravened Section 177 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O Osunsanmi, granted the accused N50,000 bail of with one surety in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case to Feb. 15 for mention.

