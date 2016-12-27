Man accused of beating girlfriend to death with stick – Independent Online
Independent Online
Man accused of beating girlfriend to death with stick
King William's Town – A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, police said in a statement on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the 39-year-old woman was murdered in the early hours of Monday …
