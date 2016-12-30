Man allegedly throws wife off storey building for keeping late night

A 33-year-old man, Kema Akejelu, yesterday, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court accused of beating up his wife and throwing her off a storey building.

The accused, a carpenter, who resides at Seun Nwachi Street, Idimu, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge bordering on assault.

The prosecutor, Inspector Simeon Inuoha, told the court that the offence was committed on November 13 at the accused’s residence during a fight between the accused and his wife, Oghenekevwe, over her coming back home late.

“The accused beat up his wife and pushed her from a storey building, which caused her two ankles to dislocate,” he said.

The offences, he said, contravened Sections 170 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty, and Chief Magistrate B. O. Osunsanmi granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case to February 15, 2017 for mention.

