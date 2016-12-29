Man Arrested For Allegedly Planning to Bomb Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos

One Abiodun Amos, 43, aka Senti, an indigene of Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, has been arrested by the Police for allegedly planning to blow up Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos. PUNCH reports that the suspect was arrested at Majidun, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. According to a Police source: […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

