Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Arrested For Allegedly Planning to Bomb Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

One Abiodun Amos, 43, aka Senti, an indigene of Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, has been arrested by the Police for allegedly planning to blow up Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos. PUNCH reports that the suspect was arrested at Majidun, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. According to a Police source: […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.