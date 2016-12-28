Man Arrested For Attempting To Kidnap A 2-Year-Old Boy In Ogun State (Photo)

Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command over the weekend arrested Suleiman Seidu, 33, for attempting to kidnap a two year-old boy, Chimdi Udwu, in Owode area of Ogun State.

The Decoy Team of the squad got a hint about a kidnap attempt on a little boy by one of the two persons who the prime suspect had contracted to perpetrate the crime.

Upon gathering further intelligence, a member of the RRS Decoy Team posed as a lady that the kidnapper sought to help give the child a good care.

RRS source disclosed that for more than two weeks while the kidnapping took shape, the investigator, pretending as an accomplice, was exchanging information with prime suspect.

It was revealed that the suspect, assured the accomplice that he has gotten motorcycle to use in kidnapping the boy, stressing that the ransom was N10 million, which the father of the parents of the boy would be able to afford as a landlord and dealer in electrical appliances.

It was learnt that when the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, was informed of the jurisdictional challenge of arresting the kidnapped suspect in Ogun State. The CP ordered the Decoy team to proceed assuring them he would contact his colleague in Ogun, adding that there was no jurisdiction in crime.

Source in RRS disclosed that one of the kidnapping suspect was shocked by the insistence of the prime suspect to kidnap the little boy and request for N10 Million ransom.

He continued: “I knew it was going to boomerang if I conceal the information and not inform the police…. Then, I called one of my friends who resides in Lagos and explained the whole idea of kidnap attempt on an innocent boy by someone in my neighbourhood, and the person also solicited me to join him to commit the crime…. It was this my friend that told me to come to Lagos to inform the RRS, which I eventually came the following day to report the case at its headquarters in Lagos,” the informant was quoted as saying.