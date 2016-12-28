Man Arrested for Plotting to Kidnap 2-year-old in Ogun
The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 33-year-old man, Suleiman Seidu, over the alleged attempt to kidnap a two-year-old boy at Owode, Ogun. The operatives got a hint of the kidnap attempt of the boy from one of the two persons whom the prime suspect had contracted to […]
