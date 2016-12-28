Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Arrested for Plotting to Kidnap 2-year-old in Ogun

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 33-year-old man, Suleiman Seidu, over the alleged attempt to kidnap a two-year-old boy at Owode, Ogun. The operatives got a hint of the kidnap attempt of the boy from one of the two persons whom the prime suspect had contracted to […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.