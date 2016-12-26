Man bust with R3.8m worth of Mandrax tablets – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Man bust with R3.8m worth of Mandrax tablets
Times LIVE
A 45-year-old man has been bust for alleged drug dealing after being found with Mandrax tablets worth about R.38m near George in the Western Cape. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. The suspect was arrested on Christmas day along the N9 between …
No white pipe Christmas for bust drug dealer
Man busted with mandrax worth R3.75m
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG