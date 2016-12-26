Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man bust with R3.8m worth of Mandrax tablets – Times LIVE

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Man bust with R3.8m worth of Mandrax tablets
Times LIVE
A 45-year-old man has been bust for alleged drug dealing after being found with Mandrax tablets worth about R.38m near George in the Western Cape. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. The suspect was arrested on Christmas day along the N9 between …
No white pipe Christmas for bust drug dealerNews24
Man busted with mandrax worth R3.75mCitizen

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.