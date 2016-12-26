Pages Navigation Menu

Man City Secure 12th Win Of The Season; Move To 2nd Spot

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester City climbed to second place in the Premier League with a workmanlike victory over bottom side Hull City at the KCOM stadium. Pep Guardiola’s visitors were far from their free-flowing best en route to their 12th win of the season, but were nevertheless good value for a win that keeps them seven points behind…

