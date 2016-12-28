Man Cries For Help, Says Cousin Using His Bank Account To Commit Fraud

A resident of Abuja, Chukwu Kingsley has revealed how his bank account number, which he innocently gave to a cousin was used to defraud unsuspecting members of the public who are now after him, as the fraudster who committed the fraud can not be found.

He warned Nigerians to be wary who they give their account numbers to as he has been a victim of such.

In a letter of complaint to the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, which was made available to LEADERSHIP, Kingsley said his cousin, one Chidi Fred had approached him and claimed his was having a problem with Bank Verification Number (BVN)

He said unknown to him, Chidi had defrauded some individuals and asked that the money be paid into his account.

He said, “One Chidi Fred who happens to be my cousin came to me and sought my assistance

“He told me he stays in Kubwa though never visited his home as we knew each other from the village.

“Chidi told me he is into supply of towels, bed sheets to hotels and that someone wanted to send money for supply to his account but he was having problem with his bank Bank Verification Number, BVN.

“He pleaded I assist him with my account number, which I did, with my GTBank 0125562530.”

Giving further narration of what transpired, Kingsley said, “On September 23, 2016, I received an alert of N200, 000.00 from one Ali M. Mohammed.

“Subsequently, I received the sum of N1 million on October, 4, from Zee Seed Nig Ltd and another N245, 000.00 from the same Zee Seed Nig Ltd on October, 7.

“All this money, I promptly withdrew and handed over to Chidi Fred. In one instance, I gave him the money in the presence of a witness. While in another occasion, we went to the bank together.”

Kingsley said he was never part of the business discussion but was surprised on November 8, 2016 when he got a call from one Mr Emeka who said he was calling from Taraba threatening to deal with me if he doesn’t return his money.

He said, “I’m a victim of this fraud and I seek to draw the attention of the security operatives to help bring this Chidi to justice and stop him from further defrauding other innocent Nigerians

He also listed the contact numbers of Chidi to include: 07033518817, 08187584972 and 08175815322.

