Man Gets 5 Years Jail Term For Facebook Post

Cambodian Jailed For Facebook Post. An opposition leader in Cambodia, Sam Rainsy has been sentenced to 5-years in prison for a fake Facebook post. Read More Below. Rainsy who was sentenced in absentia is accused of posting a fake government pledge to dissolve the Southeast Asian country’s border with Vietnam. The Phnom Penh Municipal Court found Sam Rainsy and two members of his social media team, Ung Chung Leang and Sathya Sambath, guilty of citing the false 1979 border treaty. The fake treaty, which was posted on Facebook, purported to show Vietnam and Cambodia agreeing to get rid of their mutual boundary. The presiding judge Leang Samnath also sentenced Ung Chung Leang and Sathya Sambath to three years, all in absentia. “The court orders the arrests of Ung Chung Leang, Sathya Sambath and Sam Rainsy to serve these sentences,” Judge Leang Samnath told the court. ALSO READ: Female DJ Sets Internet Ablaze With These Photos There had been tension between Cambodia’s two main political parties, the Cambodian People’s Party of Prime Minister Hun Sen and the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP). Hun Sen had ruled Cambodia for over 30 years but his grip of power was shaken in 2013 when […]

