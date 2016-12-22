Man gets N50,000 bail for stealing N15,000 battery

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday granted N50,000 bail to a 22-year-old man, Adefowope Sodiq, who allegedly stole a tricycle battery worth N15,000. The accused, who resides in Agege, Lagos, is facing a count charge. The prosecutor, Insp.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

