Man Kidnaps Nephew for N4 million Ransom arrested by the Police in Kastina

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News | 0 comments

A Kamal Bala Yunusa, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping his three-year-old nephew by the Kastina State Police Command. Kamal is a younger brother to the victim’s mother. The Punch reported that the boy was rescued a hotel in Kastina, where he had been drugged with a cough mixture before the police revived him in […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

