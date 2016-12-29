Man killed by his Ex-wife’s new boyfriend as he went to pick his kids for Christmas

A father was murdered on Christmas day by his baby mama’s new boyfriend when he went to pick up his kids to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

Zacchaeus Mitchell faces a murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing Eric Burch, his girlfriend’s baby daddy.

According to the police, Eric Burch attempted to visit his kids on Christmas and drop off some presents for them. Police say that at some point, tensions rose and the two men got into a fist fight.



According to a witness, Zacchaeus was knocked to the ground, then pulled out a gun and opened fire, then fled in a silver vehicle.

Burch was transported to Houston Northwest Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Zacchaeus Mitchell

