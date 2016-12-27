Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man stabbed to death in Ondo – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Man stabbed to death in Ondo
The Nation Newspaper
A middle-aged man, identified as William Adesoji, was alleged to have been stabbed to death during a festival in Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State. The victim, it was gathered, was traced to the venue by some thugs, who stabbed
Man stabbed dead in OndoVanguard
Man stabbed to death during vagina celebration in OndoNigeria Today

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.