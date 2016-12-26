Man Kills 6 People in Brothel After Prostitute He Wanted was Spending Time with Another Man
A customer at a Brazilian brothel went into a jealous rage and killed six people when he was told the prostitute he wanted was with another man, authorities said Friday.
According to a report by AFP, the man was told the woman was unavailable with another man. He rushed to his car and brought a revolver, opened fire and killed the prostitute, her client and four other people, the state security secretariat said.
The incident took place on Wednesday night at a roadside brothel in Jaboticabal, a city of 70,000 people in the state of Sao Paulo. Many prostitutes at the brothel were seen screaming and running away in fear. The 27-year-old shooter managed to escape on foot, but turned himself in to police on Thursday.
Brazilian media reports identified the man as a barber with no criminal record.
