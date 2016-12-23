Man Seeks Divorce after taking Control of his Wife & her ex-Husband’s Properties

A 38-year-old woman, Amudalat, whose husband on Thursday approached a Lagos Island Customary Court for dissolution of their 5-year-old marriage, has described her husband as a golddigger. Amudalat, who owned a boutique but now sells ‘paraga’ (local gin), told the Court that her husband had collected all that she had and wanted to abandon her […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

