Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man shows up at Ex’s wedding, allegedly distributes photos of the bride giving him ‘head’ (Photos/video)

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A twitter user shared videos of a messy fight that broke out after an angry man stormed at his Ex’s wedding and shared photos of the bride giving him head round the tables.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Continue to see the message and watch the video after the cut….

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.