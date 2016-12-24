Man surprises Air Peace with cow gift over Uyo route

….Etiebet, Gololo, others hail airline’s flight operations

An excited Akwa Ibom indigene has surprised Air Peace with a rare demonstration of the depth of gratitude of the people of the state, sending a cow gift to the carrier for successfully operating its maiden flight to Uyo on Sunday, December 18.

Mr. King Ubong, who delivered the cow gift at the corporate headquarters of Air Peace in Lagos, said it was his way of showing gratitude to the airline for extending its flight services to the state.

In a related development, former Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Chief Don Obot Etiebet, House of Representatives member representing Gamawa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, Hon. Mohammed Gololo, Chief Executive Officer of Rosebank Capital, Mr. ‘Niyi Oloruntoba and other top Nigerians have described Air Peace’s entry into the Uyo, Akwa Ibom route as a timely intervention to address the challenges of air travel in the area.

They spoke when Air Peace operated its maiden Lagos-Uyo-Lagos flights on Sunday and Monday respectively, saying the carrier had raised the bar of air travel in the country.

Etiebet commended the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema for the expansion to Uyo, describing him as a diligent and humble businessman.

“Since I got introduced to Air Peace,” he said, “I’ve been loving it. Your flights are regular and cleaner. The first time I saw your CEO, he was by the entrance of the aircraft ushering passengers in. I told him to help me stow my luggage away in the overhead compartment and he did. I didn’t know he was your CEO. It was later I knew and I was surprised. And that is very good.”

Also speaking, Gololo described Air Peace’s entry into Uyo as a product of foresight.

The federal lawmaker, who was on the Lagos-Uyo sector of the flight, said: “Air Peace in Uyo is a good idea. It shows foresight. I’m going to Uyo for an assignment and I’m glad to go straight to Uyo. It came at the right time.”

For his part, Oloruntoba, who was also on the Lagos-Uyo flight, said he made Air Peace his preferred airline because of the promptness of its operations and the professionalism of its staff.

“It’s exciting to be on the inaugural flight. You guys have been my preferred airline since two years you started your flight operations. I fly Air Peace because of your prompt service and the professionalism of your staff. You’ve created a new standard and raised the bar. I’m not surprised you’ve recorded a huge success. This route will be a very successful one for you,” the Rosebank boss said.

He, however, urged the airline to maintain its customer-oriented service in order to sustain its success in the aviation sector of the nation’s economy. He said: “You must always remember you’re here because your customers are there.”

The aircraft, which was operated by Captain Obot Asuquo, First Officer Quency Owen Ekpe, Mr. Samuel Mayowa, Mr. Donald Ihedinso and Rabi Bahago, took off from the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos at about 7.28 p.m. and touched down to a frenzied water salute staged by the authorities of the Akwa Ibom Airport in Uyo at about 8.25 p.m. on Sunday.

Excited passengers on board the aircraft hailed the management of the airline and applauded the flight and cabin crew for their diligence and professionalism.

The aircraft, which observed a night stop at the Uyo airport, took off with a capacity passenger load from the Akwa Ibom Airport at about 7.52 a.m. on Monday and landed at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos at about 8.45 a.m.

