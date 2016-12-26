Man United waltz past Sunderland, Mikhitaryan nets cracker

Manchester United surged past Sunderland 3-1 in a Boxing Day English Premier League (EPL) clash, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan netting a superb goal.

Blind combined with Ibrahimovic in the first half to net the opener, charging into the box and finishing low into the bottom corner, Goal reports.

Ibrahimovic sealed all three points after being teed up by Paul Pogba to score a deserved goal as the clock ticked down.

Jordan Pickford had been instrumental in keeping the scoreline respectable for David Moyes’ side but was powerless to prevent Mkhitaryan’s sublime back-heel flick in the 86th minute.

The post Man United waltz past Sunderland, Mikhitaryan nets cracker appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

