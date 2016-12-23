Man Utd ready to let Schneiderlin go

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday he is willing to let midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin leave Old Trafford amid interest from Premier League rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Schneiderlin, capped 15 times by France, has asked to leave United having made only eight appearances so far this season.

West Brom have made a bid for the player, according to British press reports, with the BBC saying the Baggies have offered £13 million ($15.9m, 15.2m euros).

Asked if the 27-year-old had told him he wished to move away, Mourinho replied: “Yeah. (He’s a) great professional, a fantastic boy, very honest, very open and (he) opens his heart a couple of times.

“My answer is simple: if he’s playing regular with me I have the right to say, ‘no way’. If he’s not playing regular I have no right to tell a player that wants to be happy, I have no right to say to a player, ‘you’re going nowhere’.

“My answer was — if the offer is right and our board thinks that the offer is a good offer in relation to the quality of a very good player like Morgan, I would not stop him to go.”

