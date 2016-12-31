Man Utd Snatch Late Victory Over Boro

Manchester United deservedly beat Middlesbrough in the Premier League with Frenchmen Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba both scoring late goals. The home side had fallen behind when Grant Leadbitter gave Boro a shock lead, drilling home a low finish from Alvaro Negredo’s knock down. Up until then, United had bossed a match in which Pogba…

The post Man Utd Snatch Late Victory Over Boro appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

