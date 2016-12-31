Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Utd Snatch Late Victory Over Boro

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United deservedly beat Middlesbrough in the Premier League with Frenchmen Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba both scoring late goals. The home side had fallen behind when Grant Leadbitter gave Boro a shock lead, drilling home a low finish from Alvaro Negredo’s knock down. Up until then, United had bossed a match in which Pogba…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Man Utd Snatch Late Victory Over Boro appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.