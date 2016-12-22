Pages Navigation Menu

Man,31, bags 14yrs imprisonment for rape

  The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that a Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Wednesday sentenced 31-year-old Salisu Abdullahi to 14 years imprisonment, for defiling an eight-year-old girl. The Prosecutor, Mr Abdullahi Babale, told the court that the convict had forceful carnal knowledge of the minor in Unguwar Fulani, in the Kumbotso local government area of Kano. The convict pleaded guilty to the one-count charge, which was an offence contrary and punishable under Section 16 (1) of the Trafficking in Persons Act, 2015.

