Manchester City And Manchester United To Battle For Juventus Full-back Alex Sandro

Man City and Man Utd are hoping to sign Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, reports Calciomercato.com.

However, it is understood the Serie A champions are keen to prevent the Brazil international from leaving Turin and so will hand the 25-year-old a new deal in order to ward off interest from the Manchester duo in him.

City tried to acquire the Brazilian from Porto in the summer of 2015, while United have also been monitoring him throughout this season.

Juventus meanwhile confirmed Alex Sandro suffered a thigh injury during the Supercoppa Italiana defeat to Milan in Doha.

Alex Sandro limped off during the first half of the 1-1 draw, which the Bianconeri eventually lost on penalties.

“After leaving the field of play in the first half of Friday’s Super Cup final, initial medical tests have shown that Alex Sandro strained the flexor muscles in his right thigh,” read a club statement.

“The Brazilian full-back’s condition will continue to be closely monitored over the coming days.”

There had been reports Alex Sandro would be ruled out for around two to three weeks.

