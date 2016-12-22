Manchester City Planning £50 Million Bid For Virgil Van Dijk

Manchester City are planning a £50m bid for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in January, according to the Daily Mail.

Van Dijk, 25, is reportedly aware of City’s interest, with Pep Guardiola looking to improve his side’s leaky defence.

The Dutchman has been in superb form for Southampton this season, having moved from Celtic at the start of last season.

Manchester City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain is working on the deal, but if he is unable to do business with Saints next month, the club will continue to monitor Van Dijk’s progress ahead of another attempt next summer.

Manchester City have kept just three clean sheets in 17 league games, and the City boss Pep Guardiola keen to strengthen his back line next month.

Guardiola wants a central defender with Premier League experience who can go straight into the first team.

Southampton hope to keep their prized asset until at least the summer, but a bid of around £50m could force a change of heart.

