Manchester City Prepared To Sell Samir Nasri To Sevilla For £21 Million

Manchester City have slapped a £21m price-tag on Samir Nasri, according to the Telegraph.

The France international has impressed since joining Sevilla on a season-long loan from City in August and the Spanish club are keen to make the deal permanent next summer.

City are happy to allow the Frenchman to leave but want to recoup the majority of the £24m they paid to Arsenal back in 2011.

According to El Confidencial, Nasri has told his agent Alain Migliaccio that he would not mind a longer stay in Seville, and Migliaccio has transmitted that message to Manchester City chiefs.

Sevilla do not have an option to buy Nasri, but the Frenchman has himself revealed that City would sell for an “acceptable figure”. That would be in the region of €25 million (£21 million), it is reported, and Samir is enjoying his new life so much, he’d be willing to take a significant drop in wages to see a permanent deal happen.

The official line from Sevilla is that they are focusing on the present, but within the corridors of power, they are already considering a huge outlay to sign Nasri. Much could depend on whether they return to the Champions League next year, but with a four point advantage over 4th placed Villarreal, the signs are good.

The post Manchester City Prepared To Sell Samir Nasri To Sevilla For £21 Million appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

