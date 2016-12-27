Manchester City’s Pablo Maffeo Joins Girona On Loan

Man City defender Pablo Maffeo will join Spanish club Girona on loan until the end of the season.

The deal will officially start on January 1 and sees Pablo Maffeo return the club he played 13 games for last season.

Girona currently lie second in the Segunda Division, four points off leaders Levante.

Pablo Maffeo has played three times for Manchester City first team under Pep Guardiola this season.

He also played two Champions League games, against Steaua Bucharest and Celtic, and impressed on both occasions.

Maffeo joined Manchester City in 2013 and has progressed rapidly through the club’s academy system.

The post Manchester City’s Pablo Maffeo Joins Girona On Loan appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

