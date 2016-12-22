Manchester United Transfer News : Victor Lindelof’s Agent Confirms Bid Has Been Made

The agent of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof has confirmed there is a bid on the table for his client – but he has refused to confirm if it is from Manchester United.

The Swede is being heavily linked with a January move to Old Trafford in a deal that could be worth around £40m. And Lindelof’s agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, has now admitted that an offer has been made to Benfica for his client ahead of the January transfer window.

But, he has refused to confirm if the bid for the 22-year-old has come from Premier League giants Manchester United.

“I will not comment on specific clubs,” Cetinkaya told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. “I can only comment that there is a bid on Benfica’s table, they can consider it. And I’ll be meeting with Benfica also.

“He knows that there is a concrete bid and is happy about it – this is proof that he has done very well.”

